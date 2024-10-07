Jake Haener News: Steps in for Carr

Haener entered Monday's loss to the Chiefs after starter Derek Carr (oblique) left the contest late due to injury, Mike Triplett of New Orleans Football reports.

Haener entered Monday's contest late and completed two of seven pass attempts for 17 yards while rushing twice for 11 yards in the eventual loss. Despite finishing with the same number of rushing attempts as passing, the Fresno State alum is not considered a rushing quarterback. Haener did complete 69 percent of his passes over a four-year collegiate career, so he would need to provide voluminous passing stats in any spot starts Carr may require (if any).