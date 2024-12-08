Jake Haener News: Steps in for injured starter Sunday

Haener did not attempt a pass but logged one carry on a knee-down play during Sunday's 14-11 win against the Giants.

Haener took the reins after starting quarterback Derek Carr (hand/head) got injured on a rushing attempt late in the fourth quarter. The second-year backup wound up playing just a handful of snaps, taking a sack and handing the ball off three times before lining up in victory formation on the final play of the game. Carr was removed for a concussion evaluation to go along with a hand injury, and reports following the game indicated that he's feared to have suffered a fractured left hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If that's the case, then Carr availability for the remainder of year would certainly be up in the air, leaving Haener as the likely candidate to step in as the new QB1 since rookie signal-caller Spencer Rattler was ruled a healthy scratch Week 14. The Saints will next play versus the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 15.