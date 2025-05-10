This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

In early 2025 fantasy football drafts, Olave's ADP hovers near WR30 due to durability concerns. However, history shows he consistently produces when seeing at least six targets. I remain comfortable drafting Olave inside the top-28 WRs, even with uncertainty at quarterback.

When Carr was upright early in 2024, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed were thriving. By season's end, all three were out with injuries. Olave missed time due to a concussion, while Shaheed suffered a significant knee injury.

Although Rattler and Haener have starting experience, new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's system resets the competition. Unless the team signs a veteran, expect a preseason battle for the starting job. For a full look at how the roster is shaping up, visit the 2024 New Orleans Saints depth chart .

His career has been defined more by durability than fantasy upside. In one-QB formats, he was a depth option at best. With his departure, the New Orleans Saints enter 2025 with a quarterback depth chart that includes rookie Tyler Shough , Spencer Rattler , and Jake Haener .

Derek Carr officially retired after a degenerative rotator cuff injury forced his hand, as first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN . He spent nine seasons with the Raiders before playing two years with the Saints, never cracking the top 10 in fantasy football rankings except in 2016, when he finished as QB10.

Does Carr's retirement affect Saints WRs Fantasy Football ADP?

Shaheed is trickier. Coming off a knee injury, he's often drafted outside the top 50 WRs. I'm fading him unless we get strong camp reports. A quarterback carousel will only make his weekly outlook more volatile.

What's the Fantasy Football outlook for Alvin Kamara and the Saints' RBs?

Alvin Kamara remains the most reliable fantasy option in New Orleans. His usage as a check-down target should only increase with inexperienced QBs likely facing pressure. In full-PPR formats, Kamara has a strong floor and projects as a top-18 RB in most draft rooms.

Despite declining explosiveness, his role remains secure. Expect the offense to run through him, particularly early in the season while the quarterback situation plays out.

Is there any breakout potential at TE?

Juwan Johnson has a path to targets as a safety valve for whoever earns the starting QB role. That said, the ceiling is limited. He's unlikely to finish as a top-20 fantasy tight end even in optimal conditions.

The Saints offense remains fluid, but unless one of the QBs flashes in preseason or the team brings in a proven veteran, the overall passing game may remain inconsistent.

Final Thoughts

Derek Carr's retirement does not shake the foundation of fantasy football leagues, but it does create ripple effects for the ADP of players in New Orleans. Chris Olave still has top-30 WR upside, Alvin Kamara remains a PPR stalwart, and other skill players may see situational value.