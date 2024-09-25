Jakob Johnson: Back with Big Blue

The Giants signed Johnson to their practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

The Giants released Johnson on Tuesday after he played 20 total snaps (two offensive and 18 on special teams) during the team's Week 3 win over the Browns, but he has since returned to Big Blue's practice squad. Expect the 29-year-old to continue bouncing between the Giants' practice squad and active roster, primarily contributing on special teams as the season progresses.