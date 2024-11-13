Jalen Brooks News: Catches one pass in loss

Brooks caught one of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Eagles.

Brooks was held in check Sunday, catching only one pass for the sixth time this season. The second-year wideout has recorded multiple receptions just once this season, when he caught two passes for 26 yards in Week 9. Through nine games, Brooks has totaled just eight grabs for 107 scoreless yards. The 24-year-old should remain an unreliable option for fantasy purposes, especially with the Cowboys turning to Cooper Rush at quarterback with Dak Prescott (hamstring) undergoing season-ending surgery. The Cowboys will host the Texans in Week 11.