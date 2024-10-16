Jalen Brooks News: Targeted six times

Brooks caught one of six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions.

Brooks saw a significant bump in his usage Sunday, playing 49 of the Cowboys' 69 offensive snaps, tied with CeeDee Lamb and behind Jalen Tolbert (64). His 71 percent snap share and six targets were both season highs for the second-year receiver. With that said, Brooks has yet to record more than one reception in any contest thus far. Even with teammate Brandin Cooks (knee) on IR, Brooks is very difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The Cowboys now head into there Week 7 bye and will square off against the 49ers in Week 8.