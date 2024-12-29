Jalen Brooks News: Will play against Philadelphia

Brooks (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2023 seventh-round pick was sidelined for the Cowboys' Week 16 win over the Buccaneers due to a knee injury. Brooks was able to log consecutive practices to end the week, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday. Brooks has an opportunity to take on the No. 3 wide receiver role for the final two games of the regular season after CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Brooks has caught 11 passes on 29 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown through 12 regular-season games.