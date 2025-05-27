Jalen Coker Injury: Dealing with injury

Coker was spotted working off to the side of Panthers' practice Tuesday due to a soft-tissue injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The severity of Coker's soft-tissue injury is currently unknown, but it's a positive sign that he was able to work off to the side rather than sit out of practice entirely. The second-year wideout from Holy Cross was expected to compete for snaps in a crowded Panthers wide receiver corps that includes 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen throughout the summer. However, with this injury, Coker may fall behind in the competition if he's unable to return to the field soon.