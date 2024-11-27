Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker Injury: DNP on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 12:11pm

Coker (quadriceps) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coker was a late addition to the Panthers' injury report last Friday due to a quad issue that left him questionable for Week 12 action. He eventually was deemed inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Chiefs, and he now has missed back-to-back sessions as a result of the health concern. Coach Dave Canales told Joe Person of The Athletic on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Coker being available Sunday versus the Buccaneers, something that may be confirmed by the time Carolina posts its final report of the week Friday.

