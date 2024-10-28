Jalen Coker News: Scores first career TD

Coker caught four of six targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie led the Panthers in receiving yards on the day, and Coker capped his performance with his first career touchdown as he hauled in a 15-yard toss from Bryce Young in the fourth quarter. Over the last four games, the undrafted wideout out of Holy Cross has posted a respectable 12-186-1 line on 14 targets, but Coker's role in Carolina's passing game will hinge on the health of Diontae Johnson (ribs) and Adam Thielen (hamstring) -- assuming the veteran receivers don't get shipped out before the trade deadline.