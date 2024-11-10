Jalen Coker News: Team-high yardage total in OT win

Coker brought in three of eight targets for 41 yards in the Panthers' 20-17 overtime win over the Giants in Munich on Sunday.

Coker's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Panthers on the day, as did his career-high target tally. The undrafted rookie has displayed good chemistry with Bryce Young, now boasting a 9-155-1 line on 17 targets in the latter's three-game starting stint. With Diontae Johnson now in Baltimore, Coker should continue to enjoy a prominent role during a Week 12 home matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 24 following a Week 11 bye, although Adam Thielen (IR, hamstring) is expected back for that game.