Jalen Hurts Injury: Expected to practice Wednesday

Hurts (concussion/finger) is slated to participate in Wednesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hurts is working his way through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in an effort to gain full clearance in time for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Packers, and returning to practice as even a limited participant Wednesday would represent a significant step in the right direction. He was also listed with a left finger injury prior to being ruled out for Week 18. In order to suit up at home versus Green Bay, Hurts will require full medical clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.