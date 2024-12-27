Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts headshot

Jalen Hurts Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Head coach Nick Sirianni noted Friday that Hurts remains in concussion protocol and acknowledged "it's going to be tough for (the QB) to make it this week," Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Hurts, who is also dealing with a left finger injury, was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and at this stage he's trending toward not being available Sunday against the Cowboys. If that ends up being the case, Kenny Pickett (ribs) -- who practiced fully Thursday -- would be in line to start at QB for the Eagles in place of Hurts.

