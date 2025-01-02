Jalen Hurts Injury: Not seen at practice

Hurts (concussion) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

The same can be said for the Eagles' No. 2 QB Kenny Pickett (ribs), giving the pair just one more chance to mix into drills this week. For Hurts, getting back on the field would mean a notable first step in his recovery from the concussion that he sustained Week 16 at Washington, as he's expected to be held out of Sunday's game against the Giants along with a number of other starters. Meanwhile, Pickett likely will need to practice in some capacity Friday to put his hat in the ring along with Tanner McKee for the Week 18 start.