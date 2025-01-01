Fantasy Football
Jalen Hurts Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 4:20pm

Hurts (concussion/left finger) was a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Both Hurts and his primary backup, Kenny Pickett (ribs), didn't take reps to begin Week 18 prep, leaving Tanner McKee as the next man up at quarterback for the Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday that Hurts and multiple other starters won't play Sunday against the Giants, but Sirianni didn't rule Pickett out from playing, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. As a result, Pickett and McKee both look to be possibilities to start under center Sunday at this stage of the week.

