Jalen Hurts News: Does damage on ground against Rams

Hurts completed 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while adding 70 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries in Sunday's 28-22 divisional-round win over the Rams.

For the second straight postseason game, Hurts threw for under 150 yards, but this time he bolstered his production with a 44-yard dash to the end zone early in the first quarter -- the longest touchdown run of his career. The QB did get checked out in the medical tent in the third quarter for a potential leg injury after taking a sack, but he didn't end up missing a snap. Hurts will try to lead the Eagles into the Super Bowl next weekend in the NFC Championship Game against the Commanders.