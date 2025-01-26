Jalen Hurts News: Four total TDs in NFCCG victory

Hurts completed 20 of 28 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown while rushing 10 times for 16 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Hurts quickly answered any questions about the health of his knee by powering in a one-yard rushing touchdown on the brotherly shove in the second quarter to cap a drive he extended by converting on fourth-and-5 with a 31-yard pass to A.J. Brown. The dual-threat quarterback then had a 17-yard touchdown run taken off the board by a holding penalty but threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Brown five plays later to help the Eagles take a 27-15 lead into the locker room. Hurts added a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and another on a one-yard sneak in the fourth as the Eagles piled up seven rushing scores in this lopsided win to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in Hurts' tenure with the team. They'll either have a rematch of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs or face the Bills in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.