Jalen Hurts News: Lets star RB handle Rams

Hurts (ankle) completed 15 of 22 pass attempts for 179 yards and a touchdown while rushing 12 times for 39 additional yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

Star tailback Saquon Barkley went off for over 300 total yards and two scores Sunday, leaving little work for the passing game in a lopsided victory. On a positive note, Hurts did not appear limited on his 12 rushing attempts after dealing with a minor ankle injury during the practice week. The dual-threat quarterback is completing a career-best 69 percent of his passes this season with 24 combined trips to the end zone over 11 contests. Hurts should continue being an elite QB in fantasy when Philadelphia visits Baltimore next Sunday.