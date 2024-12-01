Jalen Hurts News: Posts passing and rushing TD in win

Hurts completed 11 of 19 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Ravens, while added nine rushing attempts for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Hurts threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert (knee) in the second quarter, then added a one-yard rushing touchdown later in the first half to put the Eagles up 14-9. The rushing score came on a tush push, as Hurts fumbled the snap but picked it up and lunged over the goal line for his 12th rushing touchdown in as many games. Hurts surprisingly didn't find much traction through the air against Baltimore's struggling secondary, but the Eagles rode running back Saquon Barkley and the defense to an eighth consecutive win. Hurts' ability to produce with both his arm and legs will make him a strong fantasy option as usual in Week 14 against the Panthers, especially if the Eagles get wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) back from a two-game absence.