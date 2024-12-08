Jalen Hurts News: Produces three TDs in win

Hurts completed 14 of 21 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns while adding 59 rushing yards and a TD on eight carries in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

For the third straight game and the sixth time this season, Hurts failed to throw for 200 yards, with Sunday's total being his lowest of the year. He made up for it by producing three TDs, including a four-yard strike to Grant Calcaterra early in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the winning score. Hurts has 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, leaving him two short of tying the NFL record of 15 he shares with Josh Allen, a mark they both reached in 2023. Hurts faces a stingy secondary in Week 15 against the Steelers.