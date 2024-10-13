Jalen Hurts News: Welcomes back wideouts in win

Hurts completed 16 of 25 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns. He added 33 rushing yards on 14 carries.

While it wasn't the most efficient effort, Hurts clearly enjoyed having top wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith back in the lineup, as the former caught a 22-yard TD pass in the second quarter and the latter was on the end of a game-sealing 45-yard score in the fourth. It's only the second time in five games this season that Hurts has thrown multiple touchdowns, but it's also only the second time both Brown and Smith have been healthy. Hurts will try to keep his momentum going in Week 7 against the Giants.