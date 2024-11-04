Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan Injury: In line to be inactive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 3:45pm

McMillan (hamstring) isn't expected to be active Monday at Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, McMillan tweaked his hamstring during Friday's practice, which was the reason for a limited showing Saturday and subsequent listing of questionable for Week 9 action. With McMillan in line to sit out Monday, the Buccaneers' receiving corps will be even further depleted with Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined and Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season. Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Marquez Callaway will be the wide receivers available for Tampa Bay.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now