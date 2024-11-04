Jalen McMillan Injury: In line to be inactive

McMillan (hamstring) isn't expected to be active Monday at Kansas City, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, McMillan tweaked his hamstring during Friday's practice, which was the reason for a limited showing Saturday and subsequent listing of questionable for Week 9 action. With McMillan in line to sit out Monday, the Buccaneers' receiving corps will be even further depleted with Mike Evans (hamstring) sidelined and Chris Godwin (ankle) out for the season. Trey Palmer, Sterling Shepard (hamstring), Ryan Miller, Rakim Jarrett and Marquez Callaway will be the wide receivers available for Tampa Bay.