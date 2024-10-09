Jalen McMillan Injury: Limited in return to practice

McMillan (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Since injuring his hamstring Friday, Sept. 27, McMillan missed the Buccaneers' last two contests as a result, but his return to drills for the first time since then indicates he's made some progress in his recovery. Meanwhile, fellow WR Trey Palmer (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, and Kameron Johnson (ankle) had a cap on his reps. How each of the trio fares the rest of the week should determine the pecking order at the position behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Week 6 at New Orleans, but if he's available McMillan likely will retain the No. 3 spot.