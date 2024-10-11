Fantasy Football
Jalen McMillan Injury: Questionable after full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

An upgrade to full practice participation Friday suggests McMillan is more likely than not to suit up for the first time since Week 3. He won the No. 3 receiver job this summer and made a couple nice plays over the first two weeks, but it hasn't been a high-volume role, regardless of whether McMillan, Trey Palmer (concussion) or Sterling Shepard is the one filling it.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
