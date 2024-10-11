Jalen McMillan Injury: Questionable after full practice

McMillan (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

An upgrade to full practice participation Friday suggests McMillan is more likely than not to suit up for the first time since Week 3. He won the No. 3 receiver job this summer and made a couple nice plays over the first two weeks, but it hasn't been a high-volume role, regardless of whether McMillan, Trey Palmer (concussion) or Sterling Shepard is the one filling it.