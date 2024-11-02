Jalen McMillan Injury: Questionable with hamstring issue

McMillan (hamstring) was limited at Saturday's practice and subsequently was listed as questionable for Monday's contest at Kansas City, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was a late addition to the Buccaneers' Week 9 injury report, indicating that he may have sustained the hamstring issue during Saturday's session. His status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff -- along with fellow WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) -- but with both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR, knee) sidelined, McMillan would have a chance for an elevated snap share, assuming he's active.