Jalen McMillan Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that McMillan (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan and Trey Palmer (concussion) are both out for Thursday Night Football, while Kameron Johnson (hamstring) has been listed as 'limited' in back-to-back walkthrough sessions. That seems to position veteran wideout Sterling Shepard, who was signed to the active roster Tuesday, for a key depth role behind Mike Evans (knee/calf) and Chris Godwin. McMillan and Palmer will both work to get back on the field Week 6 versus New Orleans.