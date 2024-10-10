Jalen McMillan Injury: Stays limited Thursday

McMillan (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan has a pair of capped sessions under his belt so far this week as he closes in on a return to action for the first time since Week 3. The hamstring injury that he sustained during a Sept. 27 practice has held him out of the Buccaneers' last two games, but he may have to be a full participant Friday in order to go into the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest in New Orleans.