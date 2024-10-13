Jalen McMillan News: Back in action Sunday

McMillan (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was absent Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in practice prior to the first of those contests. The rookie third-round pick put himself in a position to return to action this time around with a full session Friday, and he'll rejoin Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in three-wide sets Week 6. McMillan thus will be aiming to build upon the 3-59-1 line on six targets that he accrued in the first three outings of his career.