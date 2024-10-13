Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

McMillan (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

McMillan was absent Weeks 4 and 5 due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in practice prior to the first of those contests. The rookie third-round pick put himself in a position to return to action this time around with a full session Friday, and he'll rejoin Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in three-wide sets Week 6. McMillan thus will be aiming to build upon the 3-59-1 line on six targets that he accrued in the first three outings of his career.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News