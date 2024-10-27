Jalen McMillan News: Elevated role forthcoming

McMillan is expected to see a significantly expanded role beginning with Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons due to the absences of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle), Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. "I had a really good conversation with Jalen and just said, 'Hey, this is the week,'" offensive coordinator Liam Coen said. "We talked about it, 'This is the week that you have to really kind of emerge and I trust you.'"

The rookie will be thrust into the No. 1 receiver role in what has been a potent Buccaneers passing attack to date, and even after Evans eventually returns from what is expected to be a multi-game absence, McMillan is likely to serve as no worse than the No. 2 wideout thanks to Godwin's season-ending ankle dislocation. McMillan has already dealt with a hamstring injury of his own that led to a two-game absence earlier in the season, but he should now have ample opportunity to build on the 6-74-1 line he's forged on 15 targets through his first five NFL games.