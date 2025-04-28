Jalen McMillan News: Facing tough target competition

McMillan is part of a crowded WR room that just added Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall draft pick.

One might assume no concerns about job security for a 2024 third-round pick who scored seven TDs over the final five weeks of his initial NFL regular season. Unfortunately for McMillan, there's a chance Egubka proves to be the superior player, and not much chance of Mike Evans or Chris Godwin (ankle) getting benched. Of course, it's also possible the concerns prove unfounded and McMillan cements himself as a quality starter, with Egubka either brought along slowly or getting most of his snaps when Evans/Godwin miss time. There does seem to be a lot of overlap between McMillan, Godwin and Egubka in terms of relative strengths and weaknesses, whereas Evans is a different animal altogether, largely running downfield routes on the perimeter.