Jalen McMillan News: Four touches in loss

McMillan secured three of eight targets for 15 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 41-31 loss to the Ravens on Monday night.

McMillan surprisingly finished third in targets, although the first-half exit of Mike Evans (hamstring) certainly played a part. The rookie was largely inefficient with those opportunities, yet he could be primed to continue drawing plenty of Baker Mayfield's attention moving forward. Evans could potentially miss a Week 8 home matchup against the Falcons, at minimum, while Scott Smith of the team's official site reports the injury that forced Chris Godwin to be carted off late in Monday night's game appears to be a dislocated ankle that would very likely result in a multi-game absence.