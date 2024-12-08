Jalen McMillan News: Two touchdowns in Week 14 win

McMillan brought in four of seven targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McMillan hadn't found the end zone since recording a 32-yard touchdown on his first career catch back in Week 1 against the Commanders, but he made up for some lost time Sunday with 15- and 29-yard grabs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. The second-year wideout's catch total also tied his career high, while his yardage tally was a new high-water mark for the rookie third-round pick. McMillan's surge was a welcome sight considering how little production the Buccaneers have gotten from the No. 2 receiver position since Chris Godwin was lost for the season with an ankle dislocation, and he'll look to put together a successful encore in a Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.