Jalen McMillan headshot

Jalen McMillan News: Two touchdowns in Week 14 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

McMillan brought in four of seven targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

McMillan hadn't found the end zone since recording a 32-yard touchdown on his first career catch back in Week 1 against the Commanders, but he made up for some lost time Sunday with 15- and 29-yard grabs in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. The second-year wideout's catch total also tied his career high, while his yardage tally was a new high-water mark for the rookie third-round pick. McMillan's surge was a welcome sight considering how little production the Buccaneers have gotten from the No. 2 receiver position since Chris Godwin was lost for the season with an ankle dislocation, and he'll look to put together a successful encore in a Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.

Jalen McMillan
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
