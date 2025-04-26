Jalen Royals News: Picked up by Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

Royals spent his three-year college career at Utah State, and as a starter in his final two seasons he accumulated 126 catches for 1,914 yards and 21 touchdowns over 20 games. He was named to the First Team All-MWC roster in 2023 after leading the team in receiving yards (1,080) while setting a single-season school record with 15 receiving touchdowns. Royals suffered a season-ending right foot injury in October but was able to recover in time to participate in the Senior Bowl. He led the FBS with 10 catches of 50-plus yards over the past two seasons, and that big-play ability should translate well to the Chiefs' high-powered offense. Patrick Mahomes gets another offensive weapon in Royals, who will look to establish a role for himself in the passing attack alongside Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice (knee), Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce.