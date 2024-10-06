Jalen Tolbert News: Steps up sans starter

Tolbert finished with seven receptions (10 targets) for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Steelers.

Tolbert saw his role on offense elevated while filling in for injured starter Brandin Cooks (knee) on Sunday. The former wound up being the hero of Sunday's victory by catching the game-winning touchdown pass with seconds remaining in regulation. Even more impressive is the fact that Tolbert appeared to injure his hand on the previous play, forcing Dallas to use its final timeout so the wideout could remain in the game. Cooks was shifted to injured reserve this weekend, so Tolbert could maintain his elevated role as the No. 2 behind CeeDee Lamb indefinitely, assuming Tolbert's injury was minor.