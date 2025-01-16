Jalin Hyatt News: Regresses in second NFL campaign

Hyatt caught eight of 19 targets for 62 yards over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Though he struggled to produce as a rookie in 2023, Hyatt at least showed some flashes of potential. That wasn't really the case in 2024, as more than half of his season yardage total came in a Week 10 game against Carolina in which he posted a modest 39 receiving yards, and he didn't reach double-digit yards in any of his other 15 appearances. While the Giants didn't have a prolific passing game, it's illogical to attribute Hyatt's lack of growth entirely to the team's QB situation, as rookie sensation Malik Nabers managed 109 catches for 1,204 yards in the same offense. New York will likely have a new starting signal-caller in 2025, and veteran wideout Darius Slayton may not be back, which could improve Hyatt's outlook to some extent. However, Nabers will likely command a huge target share again in his sophomore campaign while Wan'Dale Robinson is set to return as the team's No. 2 receiver, which would leave Hyatt -- who will be in the third year of his rookie contract -- battling for looks as the third or fourth option in the WR pecking order.