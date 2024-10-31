Jamaal Williams Injury: Limited in Thursday's practice
Williams (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Williams has logged consecutive limited practices while working through a groin injury. He's faring better than fellow running back Kendre Miller (hamstring) this week, and Williams would figure to operate as the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara (hand/rib) on Sunday against the Panthers if Miller cannot play. Friday's injury report will provide more clarity on the backfield trio's status heading into Sunday's NFC South clash.
