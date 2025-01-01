NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

We've navigated another exciting fantasy season, so thanks to all who've followed this column throughout the year. Hopefully you're already locked in a championship or are set to do so. As for Week 18 specifically, there will be many moving pieces between Wednesday morning and kickoffs, so stay locked into the news. For now, this article (combined with the traditional waiver wire article ) accounts for the fantasy-relevant information.

Quarterback

Derek Carr – 11% ESPN

There's no logical reason to believe Carr will play in Week 18, but the Saints are calling him questionable and have suggested he'll take simulated game reps during the week. If he's starting, he becomes a solid streaming option for those who need to replace the likes of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or Jalen Hurts.

Mac Jones – 3% ESPN

Things have changed for Jones in recent weeks as he's limited mistakes in both turnovers and sacks, allowing him to keep the Jacksonville offense on schedule. Most importantly, he knows to feed Brian Thomas targets. Jones represents a viable Superflex or 2-QB format starter.

Jimmy Garoppolo – 0% ESPN

The Rams haven't made their plans for Sunday official, yet all signs point to their starters resting. That also means Garoppolo won't be throwing to Puka Nacua or Cooper Kupp and also will presumably be playing with at least some second-string lineman to limit his appeal.

Joshua Dobbs – 0% ESPN

The situation is a bit different for Dobbs. He's presumably in line to start in place of Brock Purdy (elbow). It's possible we don't see much of Deebo Samuel or George Kittle, but other key offensive pieces - like the emerging Ricky Pearsall - will almost certainly be available.

Tyler Huntley – 1% ESPN

Huntley has had an inconsistent track record as a starter. He managed viable moments from a fantasy perspective in Baltimore, though has been abysmal so far with Miami. He got things going with his legs during Week 17, which at least gets him on the radar in deep-QB formats.

Running Back

Blake Corum – 16% ESPN

Corum has been heavily rostered most of the season and has never topped eight carries in any contest. Kyren Williams is projected to be on the bench with Matthew Stafford for Week 18, setting Corum up to be the lead back. He'll be stuck behind a watered-down offensive line, but a minimum volume should be there.

Jaleel McLaughlin – 18% ESPN

McLaughlin returned from a one-game absence in Week 17 and led the Denver backfield. It was still heavily split and he's never likely to operate as a workhorse, though there's no holding back in Week 18 for the Broncos as they'll clinch a playoff spot with a win.

D'Onta Foreman – 1% ESPN

The Browns' rushing attack is depleted with Nick Chubb (foot) on IR and neither Jerome Ford (ankle) nor Pierre Strong (concussion) practiced to begin the week. That sets Foreman up for a potentially very heavy workload. Baltimore's a tough matchup, but he still looks to be a good bet for volume.

Craig Reynolds – 3% ESPN

Reynolds has seen five and nine touches in the two games without David Montgomery (knee). There should be better options available on the wire with all of the personnel shuffle, yet we at least know Reynolds will be locked into a handful of touches.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 3% ESPN

New Orleans looks to be in a similar spot to Cleveland heading into Week 18. Alvin Kamara (groin) is iffy and Kendre Miller's (concussion) status looks to be in doubt. Edwards-Helaire played ahead of Jamaal Williams, so the expectation is that would remain the case against the Buccaneers.

Julius Chestnut – 0% ESPN

Tennessee is yet another potentially depleted backfield. Tyjae Spears (concussion) has been all but ruled out while Tony Pollard (ankle/illness) is dealing with multiple issues. That would leave Chestnut next-in-line to close the campaign.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks – 16% ESPN

Cooks was the Cowboys' top target earner in Week 17 with CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) out by posting 52 yards on eight targets against a stingy Eagles defense. A matchup against the Commanders could turn into a shootout with Cooks in among the better positions to take advantage.

Parker Washington – 3% ESPN

Washington isn't the most exciting option in a muted Jacksonville offense, yet he's emerged as a distant secondary playmaker behind Brian Thomas. He's registered five catches of at least 20 yards across his last five games with four looks in the red zone, which has translated to a pair of scores.

Olamide Zaccheaus – 2% ESPN

Zaccheaus has taken advantage of vacated targets with both Noah Brown (torso) and Dyami Brown (hamstring) sidelined. The latter could be back Week 18, but it's not a given Zaccheaus would see his role decreased in that situation. He's also recorded 17 targets, 155 yards and three TDs the last two weeks.

Ricky Pearsall – 13% ESPN

Pearsall is a name to keep in mind this offseason for dynasty leagues and/or early best ball contests as he's steadily gotten more involved in the San Fran offense. Allocation of snaps and routes for the 49ers in Week 18 is unclear, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Pearsall get a lot of opportunity coming off of a breakout Week 17 performance against the Lions.

Tutu Atwell – 3% ESPN

Atwell takes advantage when opportunities arise, yet he never seems to be able to break through in a full-time role when the Rams are at full-strength. With the club resting key skill-position players, his role should be elevated with somewhere around eight targets a realistic expectation.

Tight End

Juwan Johnson – 15% ESPN

For a team not in playoff contention, there are a lot of moving parts with the Saints in Week 18. Chris Olave (concussion) reportedly wants to return, and he would presumably take away a lot of opportunity that peripheral options such as Johnson have taken on. The other issue is quarterback play. Playing any pass catcher reliant on Spencer Rattler is a risky bet, but Derek Carr's potential return would really help Johnson. All told, I'd look elsewhere - though the pieces could fall into place if Carr comes back.

Noah Fant – 6% ESPN

It's difficult to make much of Fant's increased role during recent weeks with at least five targets in three straight outings as it's come without explanation. Trusting him for fantasy championships comes with a significant amount of risk, but he's widely available for those in need at the position.

Jordan Akins – 1% ESPN

David Njoku (knee) was unable to play Week 17 and didn't practice to start the week heading into a matchup against the Ravens. Akins stepped in capably as a short-area target for Dorian Thompson-Robinson with six receptions on eight targets. Facing Baltimore isn't ideal, though Akins is a PPR streaming option should Njoku be ruled out.