Jamaal Williams Injury: Nursing groin injury

Williams (groin) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Williams played 30 snaps (21 on offense, nine on special teams) during the Saints' Week 8 loss to the Chargers and finished with just two carries for four yards. It was his highest snap count since Week 1, but that was due to Kendre Miller suffering a hamstring injury early in the second half. Miller was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report, and if he cannot play against the Panthers on Sunday, Williams would reprise his role as the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara, assuming Williams is able to overcome his groin injury.