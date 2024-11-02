Jamaal Williams Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Williams (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Williams has been limited in practice all week due to a groin injury, but the issue is too severe for him to suit up Sunday. His next opportunity to suit up will be Week 10 against Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 10. With Williams out and Kendre Miller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, the Saints signed Jordan Mims from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday to serve as Alvin Kamara's backup for Sunday's contest.