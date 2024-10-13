Fantasy Football
Jamaal Williams headshot

Jamaal Williams News: Goes nowhere Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Williams recorded two rushes for seven yards during Sunday's 51-27 loss versus the Buccaneers.

Williams was ineffective for the fourth week in a row, as he's netted eight carries for 26 yards over this span. The 29-year-old backup still hasn't seen his workload increase despite the continued absence of Taysom Hill, who was inactive for the second week in a row due to a ribs injury. Instead, Alvin Kamara totaled 13 carries and five receptions. With Williams failing to make an impact as a receiver or short-yardage back, it's not worth investing any fantasy attention in him moving forward.

Jamaal Williams
New Orleans Saints
