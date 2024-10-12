Fantasy Football
Jamal Adams Injury: Lands on NFI-R list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

The Titans placed Adams (hip) on the non-football injury reserve list Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Adams has been dealing with a hip injury all season and has totaled just 20 defensive snaps over his three contests. Per Turron Davenport of ESPN.com, the veteran safety has been frustrated by his minimal playing time, and he'll now be required to sit out at least Tennessee's next four games. Adams' earliest possible return date is Nov. 10, when the Titans face the Chargers.

