Jamal Adams Injury: Limited with hip injury

Adams (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was held out of the regular-season opener due to a hip issue, but it hasn't been a problem for him over the last couple of games. His limited participation Wednesday is likely due to injury maintenance, and unless he misses any practices this week, he should be good to go for Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts. Adams has recorded four tackles (two solo) across three regular-season games this year.