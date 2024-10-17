Jamal Adams Injury: Request for release granted

The Titans agreed Thursday to release Adams (hip) from the reserve/non-football injury list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Adams was placed on the NFI list Saturday, after a hip injury limited him to just three appearances on the season, and a total of 20 defensive snaps in those appearances. It appears Adams' lack of availability was at least in part unrelated to injury, however, as he's no reportedly fully healthy and ready for another opportunity following his release. The veteran safety will look to land elsewhere in the league and prove his health.