Jameis Winston Injury: Logs two LPs to begin Week 18 prep

Winston (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Winston was also deemed a limited participant Tuesday, though that was an estimation since the team didn't practice that day. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already stated that Winston is expected to be inactive as the emergency third quarterback for Cleveland on Saturday versus Baltimore, per Petrak. It's currently unclear whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Bailey Zappe will start behind center for the team's season finale.