James Conner Injury: Another limited showing

Conner (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of hurting his knee this past Sunday in Carolina, Conner has put together a limited walkthrough Tuesday and a capped session one day later, a practice regimen that has been mimicked by his top backup Trey Benson (ankle). Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not the pair have designations ahead of Saturday's game at the Rams, but if Conner is active this weekend, he likely would retain his role as Arizona's lead runner. Aside from Conner and Benson, Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are the healthy RBs on the active roster.