James Conner News: Bottled up early in loss

Conner carried the ball 17 times for 68 yards and caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Vikings.

While he wound up topping 80 scrimmage yards for the eighth time in 12 games this season, Conner had little success early against a tough Minnesota run defense, and his first gain of 10 or more yards didn't come until late in the third quarter. The veteran RB still went over 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season in Sunday's game, a mark he's reached in all four of his campaign with the Cardinals. Conner has topped 100 combined yards in four straight home games, a streak he'll look to continue in Week 14 against the Seahawks.