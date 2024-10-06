James Conner News: Nets 100 yards in win

Conner rushed 19 times for 86 yards and a caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over San Francisco.

Conner didn't hit pay dirt in Sunday's upset victory, but he managed to reach 100 combined yards from scrimmage for the third time this season. The bruising back continues to dominate the backfield touches in Arizona, with no other running back receiving a carry behind the 233-pound starter. Conner remains a strong fantasy play ahead of a Week 6 road matchup against Green Bay.