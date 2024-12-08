James Conner News: Racks up 122 total yards, TD

Conner rushed 18 times for 90 yards while catching all four of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks

Conner caught a two-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter on an underhand pass from Kyler Murray for the veteran running back's first receiving touchdown of the season. This was also Conner's highest rushing yardage total since Week 9, as he had only 109 yards on the ground in three games in between. Conner will look to build off this bounce-back effort in a favorable Week 15 matchup against the 3-10 Patriots.