James Cook headshot

James Cook Injury: Listed as limited in walkthrough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 16, 2024 at 10:14pm

Cook (toe) was listed as limited in Wednesday's walkthrough.

Though Wednesday's session wasn't a standard practice, Cook's listed limited participation suggests that he's trending in the right direction after having missed Monday's 23-20 win over the Jets. Thursday's practice will provide added context regarding his status for this weekend's game against the Titans, but if Cook is limited or remains out Sunday, Ray Davis would be next in line for added backfield touches, with Ty Johnson also in the mix.

James Cook
Buffalo Bills
