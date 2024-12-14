James Proche News: Gets another elevation Week 15

The Browns elevated Proche from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday in advance of Sunday's contest against Kansas City, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Proche's elevation is his second in as many weeks due to Cedric Tillman being sidelined due to a concussion. Last Sunday versus Pittsburgh, Proche made the most of his two offensive snaps, recording two catches on two targets for 18 yards. He'll likely serve in a depth role at wide receiver and see limited work on offense again Sunday against the Chiefs.